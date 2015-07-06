TORONTO, July 6 Canada's main stock index sank more than one percent on Monday, tracking global sentiment, after Greek voters rejected bailout terms for a debt deal, raising questions about the country's future within the euro zone.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index sank 151.76 points, or 1.03 percent, at 14,530.63. All 10 of the index's main sectors were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)