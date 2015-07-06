BRIEF-Zebra Technologies Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TORONTO, July 6 Canada's main stock index sank more than one percent on Monday, tracking global sentiment, after Greek voters rejected bailout terms for a debt deal, raising questions about the country's future within the euro zone.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index sank 151.76 points, or 1.03 percent, at 14,530.63. All 10 of the index's main sectors were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue rose 65.8 percent to rmb 350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: