OTTAWA, July 8 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday as it was caught up in broader risk aversion prompted by a sell-off in equities in China.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 58.67 points, or 0.4 percent, to 14,565.83. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)