* TSX up 95.85 points, or 0.67 percent, at 14,374.34
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday on market optimism that the recent turmoil over the
Greek debt crisis and China's stock market dive has calmed down.
Investors were hopeful that last-minute concessions by
debt-laden Greece could result in a deal with its global
creditors. In China, stocks, which had been plunging on panic
selling, found some stable ground after support measures from
Beijing appeared to be working.
"Everything's settled down at least for one day. We're in
this 'two steps forward, one step backwards'. Today, I guess,
we're going two steps forward," said John Kinsey, portfolio
manager at Caldwell Securities.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, always
influential in index moves, rose 2.52 percent to C$290.56, to
lead the gainers, while financial names filled the rest of the
top five biggest index boosters.
Royal Bank of Canada advanced 1.2 percent to
C$76.38, followed by Toronto-Dominion Bank, which added
1.13 percent to C$52.39.
The overall financial group, which has been under some
pressure recently, climbed 1.1 percent. Health care stocks rose
1.4 percent.
At 10:54 a.m. EDT (1454 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 95.85 points, or 0.67
percent, at 14,374.34.
Of the index's 10 main groups, eight advanced.
Energy stocks were among the main decliners, falling 0.6
percent as crude prices dipped on demand worries, offsetting the
upbeat tone out of Greece and China.
U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 percent at $52.21 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.8 percent to
$58.14.
Six of the 10 biggest drags on the TSX were oil and
gas-related names, with Crescent Point Energy topping
the list. Its shares fell 2.8 percent to C$24.30.
"Commodities are still hurting the Canadian market," Kinsey
said.
The mining-heavy materials group also dragged on the sector
as gold miners Goldcorp Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
both fell. Goldcorp was off 1.5 percent at C$20.87,
while Agnico was down 2.1 percent at C$35.58.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
153 to 82, for a 1.87-to-1 ratio on the upside. The index was
posting 11 new 52-week lows.
(1=$1.27 Canadian)
