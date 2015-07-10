(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 132.58 points, or 0.93 percent, at 14,411.07
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise; resource stocks
lag
By Alastair Macdonald
TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index
jumped on Friday, with investors shrugging off heavy losses from
earlier in the week as worries over the Greek debt crisis abated
and once-slumping Chinese equities gained strongly for a second
straight session.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 132.58 points, or 0.93 percent, at 14,411.07.
It fell 1.8 percent over the course of a volatile week.
"Heading into the week people were talking about 'Grexit',
and in the last 24 to 48 hours, it feels like a breakthrough,"
said Manash Goswami, a portfolio manager at First Asset
Investment Management.
"I'm not sure if it's a relief rally, if we're coming off
oversold levels, or if it's just people saying it looks like
something is going to get done in Europe."
Greece's prime minister appealed to his party's lawmakers to
back a tough reform package after abruptly offering creditors
last-minute concessions to try to save the country from
financial meltdown.
Meanwhile in China, stocks which had been plunging on panic
selling steadied after support measures from Beijing took hold.
"Everything's settled down at least for one day," said John
Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities, pointing to a
'two steps forward, one step backwards' trend. "Today, I guess,
we're going two steps forward."
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, always
influential in index moves, rose 4 percent to C$294.65, to lead
gainers, while financial names filled the next three spots of
biggest index boosters.
Royal Bank of Canada advanced 1.5 percent to
C$76.58, Toronto-Dominion Bank added 1.1 percent to
C$52.36, and Manulife Financial Corp gained 2.3 percent
to C$23.14.
The overall financial group, which has been under pressure
recently, climbed 1.3 percent. Health care stocks rose 2.1
percent and technology names added 1.6 percent.
Energy and materials stocks weighed as investors continued
to steer clear of resource companies pummeled by a precipitous
drop and unsure outlook for crude oil and other commodity
prices.
The 10 biggest drags on the TSX were all either energy or
mining names, with Crescent Point Energy topping the
list. Its shares fell 4.3 percent to C$23.94.
"Commodities are still hurting the Canadian market," Kinsey
said.
Encana Corp lost 4.1 percent to C$12.23 and
Goldcorp Inc finished off 1.6 percent at C$20.84.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 157 to 87, for a
1.80-to-1 ratio on the upside. One company posted a new 52-week
high, while 15 hit new lows.
(1=$1.27 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway
and James Dalgleish)