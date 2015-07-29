(Updates after Fed news, adds strategist comment, updates
* TSX ends up 224.44 points, or 1.59 percent, at 14,301.80
* Banks, rails and oil stocks lead the rally
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 29 Canada's main stock index
jumped on Wednesday, helped by gains in banks, railways and oil
companies as crude prices bounced from near six-month lows and
the Federal Reserve left the door open for a September interest
rate hike.
The U.S. central bank said the economy and job market of
Canada's main trading partner continues to strengthen, which was
seen as a baby step toward higher rates.
"The Fed tone was encouraging, that's a big thing, crude oil
is up, (and) you're seeing bargain hunting in some of the
beaten-down names," said Elvis Picardo, a strategist at Global
Securities in Vancouver. "It's a bunch of positive factors."
Oil prices settled higher, recovering from
multi-month lows, after U.S. government data showed a
surprisingly large crude stockpile draw that signaled the market
may have been wrong in predicting slumping demand for energy.
The energy, financial and industrial sectors all clocked
gains of more than 2 percent. Those groups featured among
laggards during a seven-day slump the index snapped on Tuesday.
"Energy was hit so hard, on Monday it felt like a bottomless
pit ... (so) it stands to reason that if there's a temporary
turnaround in sentiment for the sector, it'll be led by the big
names," Picardo said.
Suncor Energy jumped 4.3 percent to C$34.62, while
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 1.3 percent to
C$30.75.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 224.44 points, or 1.59 percent, at 14,301.80.
The most influential movers were financials. Royal Bank of
Canada rose 2.8 percent to C$75.65, Toronto-Dominion
Bank advanced 2.9 percent to C$52.64, and Bank of Nova
Scotia added 3.2 percent to C$63.36.
Norman Levine, managing director at Portfolio Management
Corporation, said he was particularly positive on Canadian life
insurers because of their U.S. exposure as they will benefit
from higher U.S. interest rates, and with large U.S. operations,
will also benefit from improvements in the U.S. economy.
Manulife Financial Corp gained 2.1 percent to
C$22.98 and Sun Life Financial Inc rose 2.6 percent to
C$42.40.
Canadian National Railway Co gained 1.8 percent to
C$81.08 and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd rose 2.8
percent to C$209.26.
Levine cautioned investors not to pin their hopes on
commodity stocks, since prices were not going to recover anytime
soon.
Bombardier Inc gained 7.1 percent to C$1.95
despite the company denying a report that said the plane and
train maker was in talks with German engineering group Siemens
AG around a rail merger.
