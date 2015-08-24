(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close,
* TSX ends down 420.93 points, or 3.12 percent, at 13,052.74
* All 10 of the TSX's main sectors fall
* Energy group slumps more than 4 pct, financials down 2.8
pct
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's main stock index was
battered on Monday, swept along by the global market rout that
saw a nearly 9 percent plunge in Chinese stocks and sent
commodity prices tumbling.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
lost 420.93 points, or 3.12 percent, to close at
13,052.74, its steepest daily loss since late 2011.
Just seven stocks gained, while 240 fell, with 124 of them
hitting fresh 52-week lows.
The index has lost more than 1,000 points since early last
week, as a string of lackluster data out of China, one of the
world's biggest economies and commodities consumers, have
ignited worries the country will spur a global economic
slowdown.
Shortly after the open it suffered its biggest intraday loss
since 2009, falling 768.50 points, or 5.7 percent to 12,705.17.
Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management
Inc, said the plunge could offer an attractive entry point, but
only for those with a strong stomach and a long-term outlook.
"We wouldn't recommend anybody rush in and just buy, buy,
buy, but if you've been watching the market for some time here
and looking for some particular stocks...this is the beginning
of the opportunity," he said.
Chinese stocks tanked on Monday when Beijing failed to
intervene over the weekend as some had hoped, triggering panic
selling around the globe.
Oil's weeks-long slump accelerated, with prices tumbling as
much as 6 percent, while copper, iron ore and gold also
retreated sharply.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 formally entered a correction
territory, and the Dow Jones industrial average lost more than
1,000 points at one point.
"The fundamentals of individual stocks aren't really
relevant right now," said Paul Hand, managing director at RBC
Capital Markets. "Maybe this is the big one in terms of the
earthquake and then there are lot of aftershocks that can go on
for days and weeks."
The hefty financials group, which also reports quarterly
results this week, sank 2.8 percent, at one point touching its
lowest level since October 2013.
The country's four biggest banks ranked among the top five
weightiest losers, with Royal Bank of Canada falling 2.9
percent to C$70.71. Bank of Montreal lost 4 percent to C$66.18.
Energy stocks continued their downward spiral, at one point
plummeting to the lowest level since December 2003. The sector
ended down 4.3 percent.
Suncor Energy Inc stumbled 3.9 percent to C$32.93.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski and David
Gregorio)