Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
TORONTO, Sept 16 Canada's main stock index jumps shortly after the open led by a 2.8 percent gain in energy stocks and broad gains in most other key sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 137.14 points, or 1.02 percent, to 13,599.85 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
* Wal-Mart close to resolving bribery probe for $300 million - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2qOTTUy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)