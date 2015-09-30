(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 270 points, or 2.07 percent, at 13,306.96
* Nine of 10 main groups rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 30 Canada's main stock index
gained more than 2 percent on Wednesday as surprisingly robust
domestic growth data boosted sentiment and Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc shares rebounded
after being battered by charges of price gauging.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
gained 270 points, or 2.07 percent, to end the session
at 13,306.96.
The index still fell 4 percent in September and 8.6 percent
in the quarter, however, in its worst quarterly performance
since 2011.
"It's been a bad quarter, a bad three months, and you're
getting a bounce on some of those groups that were badly hurt,"
said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada.
"It's not the beginning of the bottom or anything like that,
no," he said. "There's still too much optimism in valuations."
Valeant, regularly a significant index mover, jumped 12.9
percent to C$239.36 after tumbling more than 30 percent over the
last 1-1/2 weeks. Drugmakers including Valeant have come under
fire in recent days over accusations of overcharging for their
products.
Canada's economy grew 0.3 percent in July, the second
consecutive month of growth after contracting for the first five
months of 2015. Financials, energy, mining and manufacturing
were among sectors leading the growth.
The figures supported the idea that any recession in the
first half of the year was short-lived.
The financials group, which makes up more than a third of
the index's weight, climbed 2 percent. Royal Bank of Canada
jumped 2.4 percent to C$73.70 and Toronto-Dominion Bank
rose 2.2 percent to C$52.58. Seven of the index's 10
most influential gainers were financial names.
Nine of the index's 10 main sectors rose, with advancing
issues outnumbering decliners by 198 to 42.
The TSX has been extremely volatile in the last month and
has been on a steady decline since mid-April, having given back
some 15 percent during that period.
A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed investors expect
the index to post its first annual loss since 2011 this year,
hurt by concerns including China's growth and commodity prices.
Hudson's Bay Co jumped 9.3 percent to C$22.65 after
the retailer raised its sales forecast following the closing of
its acquisition of German department store chain Galeria
Kaufhof.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Tom Brown)