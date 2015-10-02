(Updates throughout with market reaction, details on labor data)

* TSX down 110.39 points, or 0.83 percent, to 13,131.5

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Oct 2 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent on Friday, following disheartening labor market data for September that has cast doubt on the strength of the economy of Canada's biggest trading partner.

The U.S. Federal Reserve had said it was on track to raise interest rates before the end of the year, marking the first rate hike in nearly a decade. The latest data, however, showed hiring outside of farming rose by 142,000, well below the 203,000 growth economists polled by Reuters had expected. August figures, which had already been below expectations, were revised lower still.

The numbers marked the smallest two-month job gain in more than a year and could spur concerns about the impact of a global economic slowdown on the United States.

The TSX's declines mirrored Wall Street, which saw all three main indices giving back more than 1 percent.

At 10:46 a.m. ET (1446 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 110.39 points, or 0.83 percent, to 13,131.5. The TSX fell as low as 13,086.39.

Materials, home to mining and other resource firms, was the lone gainer among the index's 10 main sectors, with gold miners leading the group's 3.1 percent rally.

Financials were the heaviest drags on the TSX, and shed 2.5 percent, with eight of the 10 heftiest losers falling within the group.

Royal Bank of Canada tumbled 3.4 percent to C$71.08, and Bank of Nova Scotia dumped 2.5 percent to trade at C$56.92.

On the upside, eight of the 10 most influential gainers were mining companies, with rallies ranging from 4.7 to more than 8 percent at mid morning. Agnico Eagle Mines surged 8.6 percent to C$35.57.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 154 to 85, for a 1.81-to-1 ratio on the downside. The index was posting 1 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)