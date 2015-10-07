(Updates throughout with market reaction, corporate news,
details)
* TSX up 153.68 points, or 1.13 percent, to 13,800.94
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were up
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Oct 7 Canada's main stock index was
aiming for its fourth straight day of gains on Wednesday, as
higher crude prices helped fuel energy shares, but Bombardier
Inc tumbled after the planemaker said CSeries talks
with Airbus had ended.
Canadian Natural Resources was among the top
gainers, surging 2.8 percent to C$30.38, while fellow energy
company Enbridge Inc rallied 1.8 percent to C$55.20.
The overall oil and gas sector climbed 2.7 percent,
propelled by oil price gains over the last four sessions on
evidence market conditions were tightening.
At 10:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 153.68 points, or 1.13
percent, to 13,800.94. The index had briefly touched its highest
level in three weeks.
Telecoms was the only sector that failed to rise. Overall,
advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 186 to
53, for a 3.51-to-1 ratio on the upside.
Teck Resources Ltd was also a major mover, surging
18.8 percent to C$9.24 after Franco-Nevada Corp said it
agreed to pay Teck $610 million to help fund operations at the
Antamina mine in Peru in exchange for a share of silver
production.
The deal comes just two days after Franco-Nevada revised its
deal with First Quantum Minerals Ltd for a project in
Central America. First Quantum shares have surged some 80
percent over the last several sessions, including Wednesday's
16.2 percent rise to C$8.70.
Other influential gainers included Canadian National Railway
, which rose 1.8 percent to C$77.83 and Bank of Nova
Scotia, which added 1.7 percent to C$60.40.
CN Rail's industrials sector climbed 1.3 percent, while the
Bank of Nova Scotia's financials group gained 1.0 percent.
Cash-strapped Bombardier was the biggest loser, plunging
14.1 percent to C$1.52.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)