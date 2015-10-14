(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 30.60 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,875.33

* Seven of its 10 main groups fall

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as rising gold miners and energy companies offset declines in most other sectors, including the hefty financials groups.

The price of bullion hit its highest since late June and the U.S. dollar sank as more signs of slowing growth in the United States and China raised doubts the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates later this year.

The materials group jumped 3.9 percent and energy stocks rose 1.2 percent, despite oil prices settling down slightly.

"You're looking at a commodity-based rally which is primarily on U.S. dollar weakness," said Sid Mokhtari, a market technician and director of institutional equity research at CIBC World Markets.

"It's reasonable to assume pressure on the U.S. dollar can persist until we get a better message out of the U.S. Fed on their intentions for policy."

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 30.60 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,875.33.

But seven of its 10 main sectors fell, with five declining stocks for every four advancers.

Mokhtari said that energy could rise further which, coupled with stability in bank and consumer-related stocks, could push the index up to between 14,300 and 14,500 in coming months.

The materials and energy groups were joined by healthcare stocks, led by a 5.6 percent gain for heavyweight Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, to C$229.08.

The most influential movers on the index included Goldcorp Inc, which surged 8.8 percent to C$20.06, and Barrick Gold Corp, which advanced 8.9 percent to C$10.56.

Suncor Energy Inc added 1.4 percent to C$37.01, and Canadian Natural Resources advancing 1.8 percent to C$31.03. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)