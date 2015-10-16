* TSX up 45.92 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,874.89

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

TORONTO Oct 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by a bounce back in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and gains in heavyweight financial stocks.

At 9:53 a.m. ET (1353 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.92 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,874.89. It is on track to slip 0.6 percent on the week.

The most influential mover by far was Valeant, which jumped 2.6 percent to C$222.45, rebounding from a sharp fall the previous day after it said it had been subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors over its drug pricing and patient-assistance practices.

The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, climbed 0.4 percent.

Gainers included Brookfield Asset Management, which added 1.4 percent to C$43.52, and Toronto-Dominion Bank , which advanced 0.5 percent to C$52.43.

The overall energy group slipped 0.2 percent despite oil prices snapping a week-long decline, although some of its biggest members rose.

The index was almost evenly split between advancers and decliners, with six of the 10 main groups gaining. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)