TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday after shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an upbeat earnings report and mining shares benefited from a gain in commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 72.68 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,625.56. Eight of the ten main sectors on the index traded higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)