TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index fell
more than 1.5 percent on Monday as investors fretted about the
impact if Greece exits the euro, with banks taking the brunt of
the losses and gold miners listed among the few gainers.
A breakdown in talks between Greece and its creditors has
pushed the country closer to default on its loans and possibly
out of the currency bloc.
The six most influential weights on the Canadian stock index
were all financial, with Royal Bank of Canada falling
2.4 percent to C$76.42 and Toronto-Dominion Bank
declining 2.1 percent to C$53.19. The index's financial group
dropped 2.3 percent as a whole.
The banks' fall, however, was deemed more of a knee-jerk
reaction than a retreat that will be sustained.
"I don't think any Canadian bank has one dollar of assets in
Greece anymore. If they do, shame on them because everybody knew
about this four years ago," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio
manager at Baskin Financial Services.
At 10:29 a.m. (1429 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 224.20 points, or
1.51 percent, at 14,583.89. All 10 of its main groups were in
negative territory, with seven stocks falling for every one that
gained.
"Anybody who is a net saver and plans to be investing for
the next many, many years should use any market selloff as an
opportunity to buy," Schwartz said. "The alternative, sitting in
cash earning negative returns, is unthinkable."
A Reuters poll showed that strategists expect Canadian
stocks to edge higher in the second half of the year before
picking up further in early 2016.
The energy group retreated 1.7 percent as U.S. crude
prices fell 1.7 percent to $58.62 a barrel and Brent crude
lost 1.8 percent to $62.11.
The materials group, which includes miners, was the closest
to positive, retreating 0.5 percent.
Gold, which often benefits from safe-haven buying in
uncertain times, gave up early gains made on the Greek crisis
due to wariness over the metal's longer-term outlook.
Among Gold-mining shares, Barrick Gold Corp rose
0.7 percent to C$13.53, and Goldcorp Inc advanced 0.8
percent to C$20.48.
On the positive side, Element Financial Corp rose
1.4 percent to C$19.08 after agreeing to buy General Electric
Co's fleet management operations in the United States, Mexico,
Australia and New Zealand for C$8.6 billion.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
