* TSX ends down 88.24 points, or 0.60 percent, at 14,642.84
* Six of 10 main groups gain, but the three biggest retreat
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 17 Canada's main stock index fell
on Friday, snapping a five-session streak of gains as investors
pulled back from mining and oil and gas companies and banks also
dropped.
With bullion prices hitting a five-year low, Canada's gold
miners featured prominently in the loss column. Franco-Nevada
Corp gave up 3.4 percent to C$55.75 and Goldcorp Inc
fell 6.1 percent to C$19.10. The index's materials sector, which
includes miners, fell 2.8 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
lost 88.24 points, or 0.60 percent, to close at
14,642.84. It gained 1.6 percent over the week, with financial
shares accounting for much of the gains.
Market watchers expect further volatility as a range of
factors vie for attention in coming weeks and months.
"As investors try to digest all these different pieces of
the puzzle, from the Fed rate hike to the Bank of Canada rate
cut, China to Greece to earnings, we're going to see a lot more
of these weeks where it's up, up, down, up, up, down," said
Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward Jones in St.
Louis, Missouri.
Of the index's 10 main sectors, six gained, but their
moderate advances were canceled out by larger losses in the
three most influential sectors: energy, financials and
materials.
The energy group fell 2 percent, with Paramount Resources
Ltd giving up 8 percent to C$22.93.
"The energy sector is a big drag on the market today and
that continues to face headwinds," said Fergal Smith, managing
market strategist at Action Economics. "Crude oil is under
renewed pressure with its threat of new supply, so another lag
lower in crude oil would be a big headwind for the market."
Financials lost 0.5 percent as Royal Bank of Canada
declined 0.8 percent to C$77.30 and National Bank of Canada
fell 1.4 percent to C$46.20.
"It's profit-taking after a good run this week...after the
July trough," Smith said. "Risk appetite has improved broadly
with Chinese stocks having stabilized and Greece having reached
a deal with its creditors."
Declining issues outnumbered advancers by 162 to 86 for a
1.88-to-1 ratio on the downside. The index posted eight new
52-week highs and 22 new lows.
($1=$1.30 Canadian)
(With additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter
Galloway)