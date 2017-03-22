Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
TORONTO, March 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a weakness in oil prices weighed on the heavily weighted energy sector, offsetting modest strength in gold-mining shares.
At 9:41 a.m. (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 45.28 points, or 0.3 percent, toto 15,267.85. Of the index's 10 main groups, eight were in negative territory. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)