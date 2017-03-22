* TSX down 50.12 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,263.01
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups trade lower
TORONTO, March 22 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday as weakness in oil prices weighed on the energy
sector, offsetting modest strength in gold-mining shares.
The energy group retreated 0.8 percent. Suncor Energy Inc
gave back 0.4 percent to C$40.38, and TransCanada Corp
was down 0.3 percent at C$60.92.
U.S. crude prices were down 1.2 percent to $47.67 a
barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.3 percent to
$50.3.
The financials group slipped 0.9 percent. Royal Bank of
Canada fell 0.6 percent to C$94.86, and Toronto Dominion
Bank slipped 0.5 percent to C$64.50.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 percent. Barrick Gold
Corp advanced 0.4 percent to C$26.10. Miner Teck
Resources Ltd gained 2.1 percent to C$27.86.
Gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,247.9 an ounce.
Copper prices declined 0.5 percent to
$5,747 a tonne.
At 10.10 ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite
index fell 50.12 points, or 0.33 percent, to
15,263.01. Of the index's 10 main groups seven were in negative
territory.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)