* TSX down 23.82 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,574.75
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index
declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector
helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by
higher oil prices.
At 10:01AM EDT (1401 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.82 points, or 0.15
percent, at 15,574.75. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were
in negative territory.
The energy group rose 0.2 percent. Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd gained 0.3 percent to C$42.95, and Encana
Corp advanced 2.3 percent to C$15.24.
U.S. crude prices were up 0.4 percent at $48.54 a
barrel, while Brent crude added 0.4 percent to
$51.54.
The financials group rose 0.1 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia
gained 0.3 percent to C$79.27, but Manulife Financial
Corp declined 0.5 percent to C$23.56.
Industrials fell 0.4 percent. Canadian National Railway Co
gave back 0.6 percent to C$98.23, and Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd was down 0.7 percent at C$196.07.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, was unchanged.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)