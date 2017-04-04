TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)