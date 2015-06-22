June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, lifted by a
wave of optimism after a new Greek offer for a cash-for-reforms
deal.
The new offer raised hopes of an agreement as euro zone
leaders prepared for an emergency summit on Monday, with EU
officials welcoming the proposals as a "good basis for progress"
to avert a default by Athens.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.31
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest close since
mid-January on Friday as disappointing domestic retail sales
data added to the market's anxiety over the Greek debt crisis.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.71 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.75 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.84 percent.
TOP STORIES
Telus Corp and Rogers Communications Inc
are looking to acquire wireless
telecommunications provider Mobilicity, and the Canadian
government is expected to approve a deal with one of the
suitors, the Globe and Mail reported, citing copies of two
opinion letters obtained from Industry Canada.
U.S. hedge fund Livermore Partners is pushing for change at
Canadian energy producer Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd,
calling for cost reductions, a dividend cut and an improvement
in production.
The head of Fairfax Financial Holdings, which bet
on the success of a turnaround in Greece last year, urged the
country to reach a deal with its counterparts in the euro zone
on Friday and remain a part of the currency bloc.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,194.7; -0.6 pct
US crude : $60.39; +0.74 pct
Brent crude : $63.85; +0.6 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,667.50; -0.1 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Orosur Mining : Cantor raises target price to 33P
from 32P
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for May: Prior -0.15
1000 Existing home sales for May: Expected +5.26 mln; Prior
+5.04 mln
1000 Existing home sales pct change for May: Expected +4.4
pct; Prior -3.3 pct
($1= C$1.22)
