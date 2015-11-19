BRIEF-Yamanashi Chuo Bank names new chairman and president
* Says it has named Nakaba Shindo as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank, to replace Toshihisa Ashizawa
Nov 19 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main index on Thursday a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes flagged a rate hike next month, but also signaled that the central bank would take things slow and steady after that.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.51 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
September wholesale data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index rose to its highest close in more than a week on Wednesday led by railways, after Canadian Pacific disclosed a takeover bid.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.36 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.38 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc said Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, which manages Quebec's public pension plans, would buy a 30 percent stake in its rail unit for $1.5 billion.
A small Canadian diamond company has found what it says is the world's second-biggest gem quality diamond ever recovered, and the largest in more than a century, at its mine in Botswana.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said its proposed $28.4 billion acquisition of U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp would help the combined company to save at least $1.8 billion annually.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,072.90; +0.39 pct
US crude : $40.70; -0.10 pct
Brent crude : $44.41; +0.63 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,599.50; -0.23 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Loblaw Companies Ltd : Barclays raises target price to C$76 from C$75
Orezone Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "speculative buy"
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International : Citigroup starts with "overweight" rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +271,000; Prior +276,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior +267,750
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.170 mln; Prior +2.174 mln
0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Nov: Expected -1.0; Prior -4.5
0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Nov: Prior +36.70
0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Nov: Prior +7.20
0830 Philly Fed employment for Nov: Prior -1.70
0830 Philly Fed prices paid for Nov: Prior -0.10
0830 Philly Fed new orders for Nov: Prior -10.60
1000 Leading Index Change mm for Oct: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior -0.2 pct
May 12 Australian shares ended the week lower on Friday, hurt by declines in the financial sector, while strength in the materials sector driven by overnight gains in gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.