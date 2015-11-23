Nov 24 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Monday following another selloff in global
commodities, with gold falling toward a near six-year low.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.10
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index pulled back on Friday as weakness
in heavyweight energy and material stocks amid volatile oil
price action and a disappointing drop in retail sales tarnished
a week of decent gains.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.03 percent.
TOP STORIES
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board are nearing a deal to acquire
Petco Holdings Inc, valuing it at around $4.7 billion, including
debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Canada's national energy regulator has halted construction
on a new TransCanada Corp natural gas pipeline after
reviewing evidence that it may have spilled a toxic drilling
fluid into a major Western Canadian river, a spokesman said on
Friday.
The Canadian province of Alberta, home to the country's
controversial oil sands, said on Sunday it will implement an
economy-wide tax on carbon emissions in 2017, addressing
long-standing criticism it is not doing enough to combat climate
change.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,067.6; -0.82 pct
US crude : $42.11; +0.7 pct
Brent crude : $45.4; +1.75 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,499; -1.77 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : KBW raises target price to C$79
from C$78
Bank of Nova Scotia : KBW cuts target price to C$63
from C$64
Timmins Gold Corp : Numis cuts to hold from buy;
cuts target price to C$0.24 from C$1.10
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Oct: Prior -0.37
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Nov: Expected +53.9;
Prior +54.1
1000 Existing home sales for Oct: Expected 5.40 mln; Prior
5.55 mln
1000 Existing home sales pct change for Oct: Expected -1.9
pct; Prior +4.7 pct
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)