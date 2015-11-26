UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
Nov 26 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main share index on Thursday, helped by growing expectations of aggressive European Central Bank action next week.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.28 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major data was scheduled for release.
Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Wednesday after a seesaw session in which weakness in energy and financials offset gains for consumer and railway stocks, with energy stocks retreating despite a higher close for crude oil.
Meanwhile, Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were up 0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. EST (1215 GMT), while S&P 500 e-mini futures added 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.51 percent.
TOP STORIES
An Australian regulator on Thursday knocked back an attempt by Canadian infrastructure group Brookfield Asset Management Inc to overcome competition concerns holding up its A$9 billion ($6.53 billion) bid for port and rail firm Asciano Ltd .
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. EST
Gold futures : $1,071.07; +0.15 pct
U.S. crude : $43.09; -0.26 pct
Brent crude : $45.85; -0.69 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,649.50; +2.19 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alimentation Couche-Tard : National Bank Financial raises target to C$67 from C$65
Bombardier : Credit Suisse revises target price to C$1.64 from C$1.65
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
No major data is scheduled for release
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
