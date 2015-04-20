CORRECTED-Shell reports sharp rise in Q1 profits, beating forecasts
LONDON, May 4 Royal Dutch Shell reported a sharp rise in net profit on Thursday, ahead of analyst forecasts and supported by stronger oil prices and improved refining margins.
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index opened broadly higher on Monday as financial stocks rebounded after Friday's losses and energy stocks gained.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 42.96 points, or 0.28 percent, to 15,403.51 shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors climbed higher. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 4 Royal Dutch Shell reported a sharp rise in net profit on Thursday, ahead of analyst forecasts and supported by stronger oil prices and improved refining margins.
* Corporate earnings expected to include a non-cash charge of some $500 - 600 million in Q2 2017