TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index opened broadly higher on Monday as financial stocks rebounded after Friday's losses and energy stocks gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 42.96 points, or 0.28 percent, to 15,403.51 shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors climbed higher. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)