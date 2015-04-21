TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock exchange turned negative shortly after the open, as weaker natural resource stocks and bank issues, the index's most influential groups, dragged the market lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 42.98 points, or 0.28 percent, to 15,369.62. Four of the index's 10 main sectors declined. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)