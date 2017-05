TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, as a retreat by bank and resource stocks kept the index under pressure.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 45.87 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,300.57 shortly after the open. Half of the index's 10 main sectors were in the red, with financial stocks down 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)