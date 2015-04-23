BRIEF-Saatva inc and Tempur Sealy announce settlement agreement
* The Saatva Company - after settlement deal,U.S. District court for eastern district of Kentucky entered order dismissing with prejudice Tempur Sealy's complaint
TORONTO, April 23 Canada's main stock index was lower shortly after the open on Thursday, as declines among bank stocks offset moderate gains among energy and resource issues.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 9.97 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,294.8. Six of the index's 10 key sectors were trading lower. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 9 UK-based wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Inc appointed Grant Parkinson as chief operating officer, effective August.