AeroVironment unveils palm-sized surveillance drone for U.S. military
May 9 Drone-maker AeroVironment Inc unveiled a small four-rotor surveillance helicopter on Tuesday that can be carried in a small pouch and launched from the palm of a hand.
TORONTO, April 23 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, with energy and mining companies leading the way on the back of higher commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 87.58 points, or 0.57 percent, at 15,392.35. All ten of the index's key sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
* Lone star value management llc says on may 4, withdrew nomination of director candidates for election to ciber inc's board - sec filing