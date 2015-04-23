TORONTO, April 23 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, with energy and mining companies leading the way on the back of higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 87.58 points, or 0.57 percent, at 15,392.35. All ten of the index's key sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)