TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index was marginally higher shortly after the open on Monday on gains led by Restaurant Brands International, which reported first-quarter results, and energy and resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 12.18 points, or 0.08 percent, to 15,420.51. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)