TORONTO, April 29 Canada's main stock index opened broadly lower on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve statement and after data showed U.S. growth stalled sharply in the first quarter, fortifying expectations the central bank will be in no rush to hike interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell for a third straight session, down 81.79 points, or 0.53 percent, to 15,264.28. All 10 of the index's main sectors were in retreat. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)