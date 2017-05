TORONTO May 7 Canada's main stock index opened lower, tracking global markets, with energy and financial stocks heading the declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.85 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,983.04.

Half of the index's 10 main groups fell, with energy stocks down 1.2 percent and financial issues sliding 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)