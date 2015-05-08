BRIEF-Consolidated communications reports first quarter 2017 results
* Consolidated communications reports first quarter 2017 results
TORONTO May 8 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, with gains in most sectors, but energy stocks declined for the fifth straight session.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 24.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,113.51. Eight of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Consolidated communications reports first quarter 2017 results
* Progenics pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results and business update