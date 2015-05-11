BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics reports Qtrly loss per share $1.67
* Novelion Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
TORONTO May 11 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, tracking global equities following another rate cut by China's central bank, as all 10 of the index's main sectors advanced.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.12 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,208.14 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Qtrly net total revenues $26 million versus $8.1 million