TORONTO May 11 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, tracking global equities following another rate cut by China's central bank, as all 10 of the index's main sectors advanced.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.12 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,208.14 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)