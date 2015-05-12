BRIEF-Anheuser Busch InBev announces pricing of CAD 2.0 billion notes
* PRICED CAD 1.3 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 2.60 PCT PER ANNUM AND MATURING 15 MAY 2024
TORONTO May 12 Canada's main stock index opened broadly lower on Tuesday, with all 10 of the index's main groups retreating into negative territory.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 71.96 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,080.68 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
