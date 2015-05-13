BRIEF-Whitehorse Finance reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.53
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
TORONTO May 13 Canada's main stock index climbed shortly after the open on Wednesday, with all 10 of the index's main groups rebounding broadly following Tuesday's broad retreat.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index up 28.19 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,071.34. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
* Timken acquires PT Tech, adding industrial clutches and brakes to its mechanical power transmission portfolio