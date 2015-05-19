BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
TORONTO May 19 Canada's main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Tuesday, as energy stocks fell more than 1 percent, alongside softer crude prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.62 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,081.50. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.