TORONTO May 19 Canada's main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Tuesday, as energy stocks fell more than 1 percent, alongside softer crude prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.62 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,081.50. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)