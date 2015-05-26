BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
TORONTO May 26 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with mining and energy names leading the declines on lower commodity and resource prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 25.56 points, or 0.17 percent, to 15,161.84. Six of the index's 10 main sectors advanced, however. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Pacific exploration & - net production after royalties and internal consumption in q1 totalled 72,524 boe/d; representing a 4% increase