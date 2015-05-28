TORONTO May 28 Canada's main stock index rose slightly in early trade on Thursday, with banking stocks performing well as three of the country's biggest lenders posted better-than-expected earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.96 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,122.43 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)