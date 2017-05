TORONTO May 29 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, with heavyweight banks and oil and gas companies tipping the scales to the downside while gold miners helped offset the losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was last seen trading down 29.40 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,102.67. The index is on track for a decline of 0.8 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)