Mexico's Elektra reports near quadrupling of Q1 profit
MEXICO CITY, May 2 Mexican retail and banking company Grupo Elektra reported a 289 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the first quarter, when its share price more than doubled.
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Tuesday, hurt by railways and some major banks, while gains for resource stocks softened the fall.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.97 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,066.16 shortly after opening up. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
MEXICO CITY, May 2 Mexican retail and banking company Grupo Elektra reported a 289 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the first quarter, when its share price more than doubled.
LONDON, May 3 This weekend, aided by a host of technological and environmental advances, three carefully-selected elite African athletes will attempt to run the first sub-two hour marathon.