BRIEF-Fleetcor Technologies CEO's 2016 total compensation $29.4 mln
* CEO Ronald Clarke's FY 2016 total compensation was $29.4 million versus $10.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pp7qRy) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's main stock index treaded water in early trade on Tuesday, as energy stocks sought to pull it under and banks and other consumer-facing brands were trying to keep it afloat.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.90 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,755.23 shortly after opening down. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* CEO Ronald Clarke's FY 2016 total compensation was $29.4 million versus $10.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pp7qRy) Further company coverage:
* New Home Company Inc says had priced its private tack-on offering to eligible purchasers of $75.0 million principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2022