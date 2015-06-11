BRIEF-Onex increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to C$0.075 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to C$0.075 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 11 Canada's main stock exchange turned negative shortly after the open, as weakness among a number of resource stocks including energy and mining offset gains.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.37 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,903.41. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Chemtrade logistics income fund redeems 5.75% convertible unsecured debentures