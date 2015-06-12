CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners names Gordon Hicks CEO of BGIS (May 4)
(Corrects headline in May 4 BRIEF to say Gordon Hicks was named CEO of BGIS, not of Brookfield Business Partners) Brookfield Business Partners Lp:
OTTAWA, June 12 Canada's main stock index was lower shortly after the opening bell on Friday, as shares of energy companies fell alongside the price of oil.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 42.17 points, or 0.28 percent, to 14,788.71. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane swerved off the runway at a West Virginia airport and went over a hillside, officials said on Friday.