TORONTO, June 19 Canada's main stock index opened sharply lower on Friday following a unexpected fall in domestic retail sales data, with mining, energy and financial issues leading broader declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 79.38 points, or 0.54 percent, to 14,691.26. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)