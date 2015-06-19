BRIEF-Marquee Energy Ltd qtrly FFO per share $0.01
* Marquee Energy Ltd announces corporate update, year-end 2016 financial and operating results and year-end 2016 reserves
TORONTO, June 19 Canada's main stock index opened sharply lower on Friday following a unexpected fall in domestic retail sales data, with mining, energy and financial issues leading broader declines.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 79.38 points, or 0.54 percent, to 14,691.26. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
* Marquee Energy Ltd announces corporate update, year-end 2016 financial and operating results and year-end 2016 reserves
* Peat announces interim financial statements, an update to potential technology initiatives, and changes to the board