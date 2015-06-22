TORONTO, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose shortly after the open on Monday, reversing opening losses, bolstered by market optimism that a last minute deal could be reached between Greece and its creditors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 50.99 points, or 0.35 percent, to 14,704.11. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)