TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index opened sharply higher on Tuesday, tracking global markets as optimism that a deal could be reach to stave off a Greek default bolstered investor sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index jumped 77.44 points, or 0.52 percent, to 14,867.92 shortly after the open. All 10 of the index's main sectors advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)