TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index seesawed in early trading on Wednesday, as key sectors, including energy and financials, turned positive after opening lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was trading up 28.26 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,933.17, after falling 33.03 points just after markets opened. Half of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)