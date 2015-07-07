TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index was lower shortly after the open, as material stocks, home to mining and other resource names, slumped more than 2 percent to lead the market lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 69.56 points, or 0.48 percent, to 14,524.01. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)