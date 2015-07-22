TORONTO, July 22 Canada's main stock index tumbled shortly after the open on Wednesday, falling as much as 1 percent, as heavily weighted energy and resource stocks tracked weaker commodity prices and led losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 116.22 points, or 0.81 percent, at 14,260.02, after falling as low as 14,231.10.

Eight of the index's 10 main sectors lost ground. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)