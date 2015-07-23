TORONTO, July 23 Canada's main stock index was lower shortly after the open on Thursday, but early trading was extremely choppy, with declines in financial shares offsetting some of the gains from companies reporting upbeat quarterly results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 50.14 points, or 0.35 percent, to 14,256.98. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)